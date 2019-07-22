This entertaining musical centers on Wednesday being played by Nathalie Reid, (whom you may recognize from her previous RRT roles like Fiona in Shrek and Lucy in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown) who is all grown up and in love… with a normal boy from Ohio named Lucas played by Justice Bussard (who was the titular character in last year’s Wizard of Oz). She has confided her secret in her father, Gomez (played by Mathew Landsiedel who is a familiar face at both the Ragland and the Linkville having performed in Jekyll and Hyde, Kiss Me Kate, Mary Poppins, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown and others). Gomez not only can’t believe his baby is all grown up, but also has never kept a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia portrayed in this performance by the multi-talented Suzanne Stewart (of Esquire Jazz Quartet fame and so much more) and feels torn apart by the women in his family.

Directed by Dan and Fay Crenshaw.

*Family Friendly!

Get your tickets at RRTheater.org