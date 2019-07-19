On July 18th, 2019 at about 8:31 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to exit 45A for a suicidal male, armed with a handgun. While enroute to the scene, medical was summonded to stage in the area.

At 8:46 p.m., the first Oregon State Police Trooper arrived on scene. A total of three Oregon State Police Troopers and two Jackson County Sheriffs Deputies ultimately arrived on scene. The officers observed the male on Rogue River Hwy, underneath 1-5, and he was armed with a handgun.

At 8:59 p.m., shots were fired. The male was immediately determined to be deceased. No officers were injuried.

Per protocol, the Major Assault and Death Investigation Unit (MADIU) was summonded to the scene. The Medford Police Department was identified as the lead agency in the investigation, assisted by the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office. The initial investigation indicates that the deceased fired his handgun during the incident, and one police officer on scene also fired his weapon.

The deceased has been identified as Tony Orland Mills, 73 years old. He resided in the 2000 block of Rogue River Hwy, Gold Hill. Next of kin has been notified.

This case remains under investigation. Further information will be released as the investigation unfolds.