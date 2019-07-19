On Thursday July 18, 2019 Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle head on fatal crash on Highway 97 near milepost 197 in Klamath County.

The investigation revealed that a white 2005 Jeep Liberty was traveling southbound on Highway 97 and for unknown reasons, drifted onto the southbound shoulder. The operator of the Jeep reportedly overcorrected, and spun into the oncoming lane colliding with a 2014 grey Dodge Ram truck that was towing a travel trailer. The 2014 Dodge Ram was operated by 57 year old Janesville, California resident, Clarence Noblet and his passenger and spouse, identified as 55 year old Laraine Noblet.

The driver of the Jeep Liberty was pronounced deceased at the scene as a result of the crash. Identity of the deceased will be withheld until a notification to the family can be conducted. Clarence and Laraine Noblet were transported to a Bend area hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Distracted driving and speed are believed to be factors in this crash.

Highway 97 was closed for approximately 4 hours as a result and OSP was assisted at the scene by ODOT, Chemult Rural Fire District and Crescent Fire District.