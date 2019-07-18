A field trip to see native plants in the Boundary Springs area of Crater Lake National Park will be offered Saturday, July 27, by the Klamath Basin Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon.

The all-day outing will include a round-trip hike of about five miles to the springs, with a gain of about 200 feet in elevation. The event is free and open to anyone interested.

Native orchids are among the plants expected to be seen, along with numerous other forest and wetland species common at higher elevations. Participants can also expect to see birds adapted to the environment, such as American dippers.

“Multiple fires have burned through the area around the springs over the past decade, making it a diverse and interesting place to visit,” said Marshal Moser, who will lead the hike.

Those interested in participating in the hike are invited to join a carpool gathering behind the Klamath County Museum at 8 a.m. There will be a regrouping with other participants at the entrance of the parking lot at Kla-Mo-Ya Casino at 8:45 am.

From the casino, the distance to the trailhead is about 60 miles. High clearance vehicles are recommended for the final part of the drive. Space for parking is extremely limited, so carpooling is advised.

Participants should bring water, insect repellent, sunscreen and lunch or snacks.

For more information, contact Moser at (541) 880-4629.

Another native plant outing to view Baker cypress trees and other high-elevation plants in the Goosenest area west of Macdoel is planned for Aug. 3.