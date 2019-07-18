Sky Lakes Family Birth Center is hosting a free community event to promote, encourage, and support breastfeeding.

The local edition of The Global Big Latch On 2019 begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 3, at Moore Park Marina II Pavilion. Organizers ask that participants arrive by 10 a.m. to sign in and get into position.

In addition to the Global Big Latch On – a synchronized world-wide event beginning at precisely 10:30 a.m. – the Klamath Falls celebration will include educational booths promoting positive health behaviors for families with young children, said Merri Barber, RN, and Katie Walker, RN, infant nutrition specialists at Sky Lakes Family Birth Center and organizers of the local event. The information sharing will be 9 a.m. to noon.

There also will be craft activities for families with infants on a first come, first served basis.

Registration to the free event is encouraged but not required. Call 541-274-6201.

The Klamath Falls event is part of a world-wide Big Latch On that is held annually in conjunction with World Breastfeeding Week, which is celebrated in 120 countries.

Breastfeeding contributes to the normal growth and development of infants, and contributes to lower risks of infant morbidity and mortality, adult obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and osteoporosis. Further, research indicates it also lowers the risk of premenopausal breast cancer and ovarian cancer for mothers.

The World Health Organization recommends breastfeeding exclusively for the first six months of a baby’s life to optimize these benefits, and continuing to breastfeed for two years and as long thereafter as is mutually desired by a woman and her child.