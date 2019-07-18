Integral Youth Services (IYS) Executive Director Larry Zeilstra, in partnership with the IYS Board of Directors, would like to announce that the decision has been made to close the IYS Youth Center at the end of the summer. IYS is currently considering the best use of the Youth Center space moving forward, with the goal of continued services to the youth and community of Mills Addition in mind.

“IYS has always strived to serve the youth in our community; filling the needs that are not being met.” Said Larry Zeilstra, “Our policy has always been to refrain from duplicating services provided by other agencies within the community.”

When the 20th Century grant was awarded to the Klamath Falls City School District five years ago, the attendance at the IYS Youth Center began declining. In 2018 the City Schools after-school program began to be offered free of charge. Over the past few months, the attendance numbers at the Youth Center have dropped dramatically. Therefore, the decision has been made that the Youth Center will close permanently at the end of the summer.

The IYS Youth Center has been in operation since 2002.IYS staff, volunteers and interns have been blessed to provide after-school programming to the community’s youth. We have been proud to be a vital part of the Mills Addition neighborhood, working closing with Mills Elementary School, local law enforcement and community members.

Even though the Youth Center is closing, IYS continues to offer five programs that serve the needs of youth in the community. Through our Outreach Programs, the Free Summer Lunch Program, the Exodus House Youth Shelter and HELP Program (Homeless Education), as well as through our Life Skills Programs, the Independent Living Program for foster teens, and the Summer Youth Employment Program, IYS will reach out to youth in need, ensuring that we are helping not only meet their basic needs for today, but guide them and empower them to be self-sufficient in the future.

Integral Youth Services is a private 501(c)3 non-profit social service agency, and has been providing services in Klamath County since 1988. IYS provides a wide range of programs and services to homeless, at-risk and runaway youth. Each of their programs are designed to ‘integrate’ with each other to satisfy any need a youth may have; whether physical, emotional, educational or vocational.

Questions regarding the closing of the Youth Center can be directed to Craig Schuhmann, Outreach Programs Director, at craigschuhmann@iyskfalls.org or to Larry Zeilstra, Executive Director, at larryzeilstra@iyskfalls.org. To contact Craig of Larry by phone call (541) 882-2053.