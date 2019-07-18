ALTURAS, Calif.— The Goose 2 Fire was identified early Wednesday afternoon on private land within the Forest Protection Area (T47N R14E Sec13) and grew quickly to 150 acres before firefighters from local, state and federal organizations were able to slow its spread with the help of multiple aircraft.

Crews remained on scene through the night to ensure firelines held. Forest Service fire managers hope to complete containment today. The cause is under investigation.

Though the causes of this and other fires in the area remain unidentified, it always pays to do your part not to start new fires. Always make sure your campfire is dead out and cold to the touch before leaving it unattended. Maintain vehicles and other equipment properly and ensure trailer chains are not dragging. Never drive on a flat tire. Make sure your children understand the dangers of playing with fire and fireworks.

Learn a lot more at https://www.smokeybear.com/.

This will be the only release on the Goose 2 Fire unless conditions change. Please follow the forest Facebook page for the most timely updates on all wildfires and many other happenings on your Modoc National Forest.