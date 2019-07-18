KANSAS CITY, MO – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics recently announced the Scholar-Teams for the 2018-19 academic year. Once again, the Oregon Tech athletic department was a prominent feature, as for the third consecutive year all Hustlin’ Owl teams were honored with this distinction.

For a team to be considered for the NAIA Scholar-Team award, it must have a minimum 3.0-grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) as defined by the institution. The team grade point average includes all eligible varsity student-athletes.

The Oregon Tech athletic department carried an overall grade point average of a 3.30. Four Hustlin’ Owl teams finished the 2018-19 season ranked in the top 25 in the nation academically for their respective sports.

For the third year in a row the Oregon Tech women’s golf team led all Oregon Tech programs with a 3.78 team GPA, the 5th highest GPA amongst all women’s golf teams. Baseball finished the year with a 3.24 GPA, the 12th highest amongst NAIA baseball programs. The Hustlin’ Owl men’s track and field team achieved the 15th highest GPA in their field, and the Lady Owls ended the year with the 24th highest GPA across women’s basketball.

“Once again our teams did not disappoint in the classroom,” said Oregon Tech director of athletics John Van Dyke. “The entire Oregon Tech community should be proud of the high standards our athletes achieve, not only in their sport but within OIT’s rigorous academic curriculum.”