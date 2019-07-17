The Oregon Republican Party has launched a recall petition for Democratic Governor Kate Brown. Party Chair Bill Currier filed paperwork Monday with the Secretary of State’s office. They need to collect 280,050 signatures within 90 days.

A second recall petition against the governor was also filed by the Oregon First Political Action Committee. If the groups collect enough valid signatures, Governor Brown can either accept it and leave office, or a special election will be called to vote on the petition. If the governor is recalled, the Oregon constitution says the Secretary of State is next in line. Bev Clarno was appointed to that position after Dennis Richardson died earlier this year.

In this case, there appears to be some confusion among experts if Clarno would be the next governor, because she was appointed. The constitution is not 100 percent clear what happens in this case. Jim Moore, a political science professor at Pacific University, says there has never been a governor successfully recalled in Oregon. He said Oregon has never gotten the required number of signatures to bring it to a vote.