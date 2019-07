A Klamath Falls man has been charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a minor and is in jail in lieu of $250,000 bond. 72 year old Curtis Neal Coleman, will appear in court tomorrow regarding subjecting a 13-year-old girl to sexual contact several times in the past 1 1/2 years, the latest being on June 28. There were two other occasions that the abuse took place. He was arrested on July 10.