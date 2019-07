There was an accident yesterday afternoon around 4pm at the corner of crater lake parkway and Washburn way in Klamath Falls, causing traffic to back up and ultimately reroute. Reports show that it was a one vehicle accident, a silver minivan, occupied by 2 adults and 1 child. The van struck a light pole. The two adults were taken to SkyLakes Medical Center and the child was okay. We will keep you updated as we gain more information.