The Pelican Education Foundation has awarded $7,000 in grant money to teachers and staff in the City Schools of Klamath Falls for the 2nd year in a row.

Fifteen PEF “Partners in Education” awards ranging from $200 to $1,000 were announced last month to applicants from Conger, Roosevelt Elementary, Pelican elementary, Ponderosa Middle School, and Klamath Union High School.

The funds will be used during the 2019-2020 academic year to support equipment, supplies, guest speakers, trainings, and other components of projects that advance curricular and co-curricular activities.