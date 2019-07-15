The City of Klamath Falls will be improving the west side of Washburn Way between Orchard Avenue and Pershing Way. Improvements will include installing missing sidewalk, new curbing and travel lane reconfiguration. Rocky Mountain Construction has been awarded the contract and will begin construction Monday, July 15, 2019. Construction will begin at Orchard Avenue and will proceed south

towards Pershing Way. The southbound right lane on Washburn Way and pedestrian traffic from Orchard Avenue to Vine Avenue will be closed beginning July 15th until approximately August 2nd, 2019.