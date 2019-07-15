Over the past week, the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety has been searching for missing resident Charles Levin. Grants Pass DPS has been assisted by the Josephine County Sheriff ‘s (Search and Rescue) and the Oregon State Police. On Friday, July 12th Josephine County Search and Rescue was able to narrow down a search area based on an emergency cellular phone ping requested by GPDPS. Josephine County Search and Rescue, Grants Pass DPS, and an air asset from the Oregon State Police spent most of the day searching a remote area northeast of Selma. Charles was not located on Friday however, Search and Rescue continued their efforts on Saturday in the same general area. At about 8:00 PM on Saturday, a local Illinois Valley resident located Charles Levin’s car in a very remote and almost impassible road. Troopers from the Oregon State Police responded and were escorted to the car by the individual who found it. Levin’s car was off the roadway and was disabled due to terrain.

Inside Charles Levin’s car, Troopers located Levin’s Pug dog Boo Bear deceased. Levin was not in his car, or in the immediate proximity of his vehicle. Josephine County Search and Rescue responded to the area again, along with investigators from GPDPS. Assisted by the responding Troopers, personnel conducted a grid search of the very steep and rugged terrain. After several hours of searching, human remains were located. Based on the circumstances, there is a high probability that the remains are those of Charles Levin. The final identification of the remains will be completed by the Medical Examiner.

The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety would like to thank the Josephine County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, the Oregon State Police and the citizens of Josephine County. GPDPS followed up on many leads submitted to us by the public.