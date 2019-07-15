July 13th, Klamath Falls-14-Year-Old boys Babe Ruth, won State!

They are representing all of Oregon in the Pacific Northwest regional tournament.

They are looking at a 6-day trip to Lake Oswego near Portland July 21-27th.

They are trying to raise money for food, transportation and hotel.

Tuesday, they will be at the Crater Lake Parkway mini Mart on the corner of Shasta and Crater lake parkway. They are hosting a car wash, can drive and any cash donations are greatly appreciated.

The event is from 1-6 Pm Tuesday the 16th. Please go, and support our Babe Ruth Oregon State Champs.