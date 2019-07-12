Klamath Falls, Oregon: Crater Lake National Park, in partnership with Discover Klamath, will host the annual Ride the Rim days September 14 and 21, 2019. On these consecutive Saturdays, East Rim Drive from North Junction to Park Headquarters will be closed to motorized vehicles from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to allow for non-motorized recreation including biking, hiking, and running.

Ride the Rim is seeking volunteers to help with the event and has many opportunities for the local community. From set-up and tear-down, to rest stops and bike corrals, every aspect of the event is run by volunteers alongside National Park Staff.

Volunteering at Ride the Rim is easy, whether it’s for one day or two, no training is required and anyone can volunteer. If interested, you can learn more about each role and simply sign up online.

“I love talking with the event participants and learning where they all come from. It’s amazing how far some travel just to visit Crater Lake for this special event, many all the way from Europe. I especially love the couple who has made this an annual event for their anniversary,” says Tonia Ulbricht, Senior Marketing Director for Discover Klamath and co-organizer for Ride the Rim.

Lost Creek Campground will be unavailable on the nights of September 13, 14, 20, and 21 to accommodate volunteers working to support Ride the Rim. Mazama Campground will be open on these days.



For more information on volunteering, visit the Volunteer tab at www.RideTheRimOregon.com.