KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A workshop on promoting heritage tourism in the Klamath Basin will be offered Tuesday, July 16, at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St. in Klamath Falls.

The workshop is free and open to anyone connected to the tourism industry. It will run from 10 a.m. to noon.

“This will be the third in a series of workshops over the past year or so,” said museum manager Todd Kepple. “We especially want to encourage people in the restaurant and motel business to join us.”

The workshop will be facilitated by Patrick Lynch of Discover Klamath.

A primary topic of the workshop will be a proposed heritage trail that will include historic sites in the area.

Planning for the Tuesday workshop has been arranged by Discover Klamath, the Klamath County Museum, and a committee of community volunteers.

For more information about the workshop, contact the Klamath County Museum at (541) 882-1000.