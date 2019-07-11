KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech Head Women’s Basketball Coach Scott Meredith announced today, the signing of Emma McKenney who will join the Lady Owls next season.

A 5’8″ guard, McKenney hails from Springfield High School in Springfield, Oregon where she led coach Teke Silva’s Millers to a 2nd place finish in the 2019 5A State Championships. For her efforts, McKenney was selected to the Midwestern League All-League First Team and was an Oregon 5A First-Team All-State selection.

This past season, McKenney averaged 16.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 88% from the free throw line and 46% from the field. She was a state leader in 3-point shooting, making 86 3-point attempts to finish the season at 48%. “Emma can score in a variety of ways, but her 3-point accuracy and free throw percentage really stood out” stated Coach Meredith. “We needed to add perimeter threats to our offense and Emma’s body of work certainly fits that need. In addition, she has great vision, is a tremendous passer and understands spacing. Her list of accomplishments are pretty incredible and Emma has always been a primetime player on state-level teams. Our fans are going to enjoy watching her play for the Lady Owls the next 4 years.”

Prior to joining the Millers for her senior season, McKenney played 3 seasons at Marist High School in Eugene, Oregon. There, she earned recognition as a 3-time First-Team All-League selection and led the Spartans to a 2017-18 5A State Championship where she was chosen as the Midwestern League Player of the Year. She was a 2-time Runner-Up for 5A State Player of the Year and led the state of Oregon in all levels for girls as well as boys in 3-point accuracy at 49% that season.

An accomplished free throw shooter, McKenney was the 2015 International Champion in the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Competition and was a National Finalist in the 2015 Elks Hoop Shoot representing Lodge No. 357 in the girls 12-13 year old division.

Emma is the daughter of Denise and Greg McKenney of Springfield, Oregon. An honors student, she will be majoring in Medical Imaging Technology next fall and will be wearing number 23 for the Lady Owls.