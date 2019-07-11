The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a discarded firearm used in a crime. Detectives are investigating a serious assault that occurred during the early morning hours of Tuesday July 2nd in the south suburban area. They have uncovered information that a firearm was discarded immediately following the pre-dawn assault on Harlan Drive between Keller Drive and Hope Street. A search of the area has thus far been unsuccessful in locating the gun. It is believed that the evidence has been removed from the scene. The handgun is evidence of a crime and is essential for criminal prosecution. If you have information pertaining to the recovery or the current location of the handgun contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip-Line at 541-883-5130 and select 5.