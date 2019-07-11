The annual Bonanza Extravaganza is coming soon!

If you think you can wing-it, register for this year’s WING WARS – a chicken wing cooking competition judged by the public (awards & cash prizes for 1st, 2nd & 3rd People’s Choice) – wings provided to all teams!

The parade will kick off the event starting at 10 am, get your Parade form in soon to be included in the line-up (awards for best in categories will be handed out!

If you would like to show off your car in The Show & Shine Car Show let us know (awards to those best in class)!

There is limited space available if you want to sell some of your homemade items at the Homemade Hobby Festival and the FREE Children’s Art Festival & Activities will be on hand for all the little ones! Quilt Show is also filling up, so get your registration form in soon to display your work of art and a chance to win People’s Choice cash prize!

A new addition to the event is a Pie Baking Contest, so if you have a family favorite you would like to get in, register soon and possibly win the award and cash prize!

So You Think You Got Talent Show will close out the evening starting at 6:15 – any family friendly talent is welcome (awards and cash prizes to the top 3).

Visit www.townofbonanza.com to download all registration forms and review rules for the event!