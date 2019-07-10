A small aircraft had engine problems forcing it land in a field near the Klamath Falls Airport.

The privately owned aircraft a 1948 Stinson 108-3 was operated by Clayton DARR of Anchorage, Alaska. After taking off from the Klamath Falls Airport the aircraft experienced engine problems caused DARR put the aircraft in a field near the 10200 block of Homedale Road at approximately 1:14 PM.

Deputies responded to assist the pilot and the single passenger. No injuries were reported. The aircraft suffered minor damaged due to being landed in the field. No reports of property damage from the property owners were received. .

The Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with the investigation and whether or not the incident is going to be classified as a crash.