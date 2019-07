Henley High Cheer will be holding a Can Drive this Saturday July 13, 2019 10-4.

We will be set up in the back of Fred Meyer, next to the Charging Station for drop offs.

We will also be making pick ups, if you have cans/ bottles that you’d like to donate, you can contact Shannon @ 541-331-3533 and we will send some cheerleaders out to pick them up.