From here on out, State Sen. Brian Boquist will have to alert officials before he arrives to work in the Capitol so additional state troopers can be put on duty. This new rule for Boquist comes in reaction to his threatening remarks in the closing days of the legislative session.

Committee chair Sen. Floyd Prozanski, D-Eugene, said the committee’s decision was effective immediately and doesn’t need full Senate approval. The unusual hearing comes on the heels of two statements Boquist made June 19. He reacted to Gov. Kate Brown’s announcement she would send state troopers after Republican senators threatened a walkout. They made good on their threat.