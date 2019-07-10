Gabe Moran of Mazama High School placed in the top 20 in the nation in impromptu speaking at the Future Business Leaders of American’s National Leadership Conference last week in San Antonio, Texas.

Moran was among 26 students from Mazama, Lost River, Bonanza and Gilchrist who qualified to compete at the national conference. To qualify, students had to score in the top four in their divisions at the state FBLA competition this past spring.

The national FBLA competition featured 15,000 students from across the U.S. FBLA is a national organization designed to teach students business practices, college and career preparation techniques, business communication, and networking skills. Congratulations Gabe.