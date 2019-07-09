Youth Rising has received funds from the Oregon Department of Education, Office of Developmental Disabilities and Vocational Rehabilitation to be able provide 20 part-time positions for teens and young adults with physical, developmental disabilities, those living in poverty, as well as homeless youth, or individuals with other barriers to employment. The employment will be with The new summer program Youth Force. The program will offer youth and teens ages 16 to 21 an opportunity to work in a part-time position with a local business for eight-weeks this summer and gain experience in the workforce.