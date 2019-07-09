A grievance was filed by a worker’s union against the assistant manager of Basin Transit Service, Paula Quinn, for racial discrimination against an employee.

James Barnes, who is BTS’s lead mechanic, James Barnes submitted his grievance June 3, but the incident occurred on Dec. 3, 2018. Other BTS employees reported that Quinn regularly verbally abused workers and aids in creating a bad and unhealthy work environment. Another employee stated that he avoided Quinn when at work to avoid her negative behavior. Quinn is now on medical leave and BTS employees are outraged that she has not been fired.

According to BTS general manager Michael Stinson, the grievance came to light during an investigation into Quinn’s treatment of employees which actually was unrelated to Barnes and his incident. The board came to realize that the incident and claims were true against Quinn, and the board will read aloud a written apology to Barnes on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. in the District Conference Room at 1130 Adams St. Barnes will not be attending the meeting.