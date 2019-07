Annual spaghetti feed, raffle and live auction benefiting IYS Youth Programs, Disabled American Veterans, Klamath-Lake Food Bank and Special Olympics to be held Friday, July 19th at 5:30 at the Klamath Falls Moose Lodge.

Spaghetti feed $6.00 per plate raffle tickets 6 for $5.00.

No preregistration purchase tickets at the door.