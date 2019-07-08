LAKEVIEW, Ore. – Most of the Fremont-Winema National Forest offices will be closed tomorrow, July 9, due to a meeting.

The Chemult, Chiloquin, Klamath, Bly and Paisley Ranger District offices will be closed.

The Forest Supervisor’s Office at the Lakeview Interagency Office and the Lakeview and Silver Lake Ranger District offices will remain open.

Forest products will not be available at the Forest Supervisor’s Office on Tuesday.

All offices, with the exception of Paisley, will be open Wednesday.

