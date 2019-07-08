BLY, Ore. – Forest roads accessing the Lofton Recreation Area, including the Lofton and Holbrook Campgrounds and Heart Lake Day Use Area, will be closed from 5 p.m. Monday, July 8 until 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 9 due to maintenance work.

Starting early Tuesday morning, Fremont-Winema National Forest employees will be engaged in multiple maintenance projects in the area. This includes road repairs, brushing, trail maintenance, painting, fence repair and other work at the popular recreation sites.

“We have a great opportunity to show this valued recreation area on the Bly Ranger District some extra attention,” said Lakeview and Bly District Ranger Mike Ramsey. “Unfortunately, while that work is being done on July 9, it will be difficult to get into and out of the area and generally will not be a pleasant recreation experience for the public.”

The closure starts at 5 p.m. Monday to ensure campers and other recreational users have time to exit before work starts early Tuesday.

“The public’s cooperation with this closure is truly appreciated while our employees work on this necessary maintenance,” Ramsey said. “We don’t want the public to be trapped in the recreation area during the work and we also want to ensure our employees are safe while they work on the roads.”

Access to Aspen Ridge Resort is still available during this time using Fishhole Creek Road near Bly.

For more information on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/fremont-winema, follow the Forest on Twitter @FremontWinemaNF or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/R6FWNF.