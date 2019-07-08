On Wednesday, June 26th at Seven Feathers Convention Center in Canyonville, the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation (CCUIF) awarded a total of $556,850 to 83 non-profit organizations located in Klamath, Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, and Lane counties as well as philanthropies that serve multiple counties. Klamath County Grantees totaled $52,500.

Citizens For Safe Schools’ mentoring program, Kids In The Middle, was the recipient of a $10,000 award for the second consecutive year. Citizens For Safe Schools is celebrating it’s 20th year of operations and has mobilized over 800 citizens to donate over 180,000 volunteer hours to serve the Klamath community with youth mentorship. Through this programming, Citizens For Safe Schools offers our communities most vulnerable youth access to an evidence-based model of overcoming social and economic barriers to achieving healthy outcomes. The continued support of Cow Creek will allow CFSS to continue cultivating youth safety and resilience while empowering our future leaders with the tools to overcome adversity and realize success.

Cow Creek Foundation Executive Director Carma Mornarich said, “The work of Cow Creek Umpqua India Foundation strengthens the fiber of southwestern Oregon. One grant at a time provides that more children are educated, families are helped, and more hungry people are fed. Assisting, preventing, enriching, and lessening difficulty are what the CCUIF is about. These grants are a hand up for so many in our communities.”

Citizens For Safe Schools’ mission is to create a safe and drug free community where all children, especially those at risk for delinquency, academic failure or victimization have opportunities to build resiliency and character and all adults feel empowered to help them. The Kids in the Middle program is a volunteer based one-to-one mentorship program for ‘At-Promise’ youth in the Klamath Basin. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer Mentor with Citizens for Safe Schools, or are interested in donating to their cause, learn more by visiting citizensforsafeschools.org or by calling 541-882-3198.