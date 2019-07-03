Klamath Falls, Ore. – At 4:20 am Tuesday morning, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) was alerted to a man who suffered multiple stab wounds during an altercation with another man. The victim had been taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center for treatment and his condition is not known at the time of this release.

Deputies determined a residence at 7212 Boyd Court, Klamath Falls was where the assault likely occurred and they responded to that address. Upon arrival they determined a suspect in the assault, Thomas Anderson (age 53), was inside the residence. Deputies also learned that Anderson had recently been in possession of handguns and learned other firearms were in the residence as well.

As deputies attempted contact with the suspect surrounding homes were evacuated. A valid arrest warrant had been issued for Anderson and a search warrant was also obtained prior to attempting entry into the residence. A nearly “7” hour standoff ensued while multiple attempts were made to take Thomas Anderson into custody.

Members of the KCSO Special Response Team moved an armored vehicle into position and used chemical agents to eventually cause Thomas Anderson to surrender. Also used in the incident were other means of gathering information to avoid an armed confrontation. This included two styles of KCSO drones and a tactical robot provided by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

At the time of this release specific charges have not been provided and Thomas Anderson is being medically cleared prior to lodging in the Klamath County Detention Center.