Roseburg, Ore. – On Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at approximately 9:15 A.M. Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a medical call on Hwy 42 near milepost 59.

Preliminary investigation revealed an ODOT employee was mowing adjacent to the eastbound shoulder and hit an adult male that is believed to have been sleeping in the grass.

ODOT employees immediately called for Emergency Medical Services and attempted first aid.

The adult male sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The name will not be released until OSP can confirm next of kin has been notified.

Oregon State Police was assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Tenmile Fire Department and Douglas County Fire District 2.