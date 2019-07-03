Klamath Falls, Ore. – On Tuesday, July 2, 2019, a tip led Oregon State Police Troopers to a residence in Klamath Falls. At the residence Troopers located a 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe that is believed to be the vehicle that struck and killed 36 year old Henry Rittenhouse on June 15, 2019.

Troopers identified Alizabeth Witheril (20) of Klamath Falls as the driver of the vehicle that struck Rittenhouse. She was arrested for Failure to Perform Duties of Driver to Injured Persons (Hit and Run) and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Blake Hooke (18) of Klamath Falls was arrested for Tampering with Physical Evidence.