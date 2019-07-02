There will be a public meeting Saturday, July 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to discuss the proposed Lake of the Woods Vegetation Project on the Klamath Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest.

The meeting will be held at the Mt. McLaughlin Boy Scout Camp, located on Forest Service Road 3601, also known as Lake of the Woods Westside Road, approximately a half mile south of Oregon State Highway 140 between Klamath Falls and Medford.

The Lake of the Woods Vegetation Project is proposed to address hazard trees around infrastructure including cabins, campgrounds, roads and powerlines, as well as reduce fuel accumulations around Lake of the Woods.

A public scoping period was recently provided. More than 1,100 letters were received by the Forest.