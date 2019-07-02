On Monday morning July 1st, 2019, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by Klamath 911 Dispatch Center of an injured hiker near Devils Peak, along the Pacific Crest Trail, in the Sky Lakes Wilderness area. A message had been received that a man had fallen the previous day and was injured. The man later identified as Cory McDonald, believed to be from Florida, attempted to hike to safety but was unable to travel any further due to his injuries. He was believed to be approximately “9” miles from a trailhead.

Klamath County Search and Rescue (SAR) was notified and worked collaboratively with SAR partners to rescue Mr. McDonald by helicopter and ground ambulance and safely transport him to Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls, OR.

Assisting in the rescue was the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Brim Aviation, and the Rocky Point Fire Department.