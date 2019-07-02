(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today announced that she will appoint Ted K. Martin to be the district attorney of Lake County.

Martin, a private practice attorney with a general practice in Malheur County, will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Lake County’s previous district attorney, Sharon Forster. His appointment is effective immediately.

“I am so pleased that Ted Martin is willing to answer the call and serve the people of Lake County,” Governor Brown said. “His wide-ranging legal experience and keen understanding of issues facing rural Oregon will help him earn the trust of Lake County residents, law enforcement, and community partners.”

Martin grew up in Klamath Falls before earning his bachelor’s degree from Oregon State University, and his law degree from Willamette University. After law school, Martin worked for Butler and Looney in Vale, and Rader, Stoddard & Perez in Ontario, then started his own practice. He represents clients throughout Oregon in a wide variety of matters, including criminal, domestic relations, and dependency cases.