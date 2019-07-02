If you are a Veteran or an Active Military Member, you have a chance to get yourself a free ticket to see Lonestar at this years Klamath County Fair, August 3rd.

All you need to do is go to the Veterans Service Office located at 3328 Vandenberg Ave, in Klamath Falls, show them your Veteran card or military ID and they will give you a ticket. It is super simple and just a way for Klamath County to thank you for your service, but hurry because they only have 400 tickets, and once they are gone, they are gone.