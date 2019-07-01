The Klamath Community College board unanimously voted last week to reverse an earlier decision that would have increased tuition 5 percent in the 2019-2020 school year.

In May, the KCC board voted to increase tuition 5 percent due to increasing costs in delivering education and a proposed state budget that would have only provided $590 million for community colleges in the 2019-21 biennium budget. The final budget, which was approved in June, allocated $641 million for Oregon’s 17 community colleges, and the additional funds KCC receives will be reimbursed back to students, equating to no increase in tuition.