The Lost River Bluegrass Festival will be held in Merrill OR July 12-14.

The 2019 Bands include:

The Central Valley Boys – sponsored by KLADThe Blue JsThe Hossettes -an all girl group Keith Little & the Littleband Rainy & the Rattlesnakes Crying Uncle Waking Hazel Stukel Mountain Stranglers

This event is family friendly and you can get tickets at the gate. Visit lostriverfestival.com for all the details.