NORMAN, Okla. – Hustlin’ Owls men’s golfer Mayson Tibbs has received NAIA PING All-America Third Team recognition, as selected by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA). With the honor, Tibbs becomes just the second PING NAIA All-America selection in Oregon Tech program history.
Mayson’s season includes being honored twice as Cascade Collegiate Conference Player of the week, as well as finishing the year second in conference with a stroke average of 71.4. Mayson tied for 33rd individually at the NAIA Men’s Golf National Championship in May, and led Oregon Tech to a 23rd place finish.
Men’s golf head coach Jeff Corkhill said of the award, “Mayson is receiving a well-deserved award in being named to the third team by the Golf Coaches Association of America. Mayson had an outstanding season that deserves the recognition.”
Complete teams can be seen below.
PING NAIA All-America Teams
First Team
Cody Booska, Johnson & Wales, (FL)
Logan Carver, British Columbia
Tyron Davidowitz, Texas Wesleyan
Jack Faraci, South Carolina Beaufort
Mark David Johnson, Coastal Georgia
Carl Didrik Meen Fosaas, Keiser
Joao Magalhaes, Point
Ben Rebne, Dalton State
Eli Scott, Coastal Georgia
Ty Stites, Oklahoma City
Second Team
Ben Bailey, Keiser
Colby Blake, William Carey
Callum Blinkhorn, Lindsey Wilson
Peri’Don Castille, Oklahoma City
Alec Dutkowksi, Taylor
Andrew Harrison, British Columbia
Rowan Lester, Texas Wesleyan
Jack Madden, Oklahoma City
Victor Miron, Texas Wesleyan
Futa Yamagishi, Texas Wesleyan
Third Team
Robin Conlan, Victoria
Bobby Dunphy, South Carolina Beaufort
Ben Hadden, Kansas Wesleyan
Jackson Lawlor, Coastal Georgia
Carter Lewis, Ottawa (AZ)
Philip Nijoka, Loyola (New Orleans)
Ruan Pretorius, Point
Carson Seals, Oklahoma City
Logan Smith, William Woods
Jacob Thomas, South Carolina Beaufort
Mayson Tibbs, Oregon Tech
Eric Wowor, Point