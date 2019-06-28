NORMAN, Okla. – Hustlin’ Owls men’s golfer Mayson Tibbs has received NAIA PING All-America Third Team recognition, as selected by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA). With the honor, Tibbs becomes just the second PING NAIA All-America selection in Oregon Tech program history.

Mayson’s season includes being honored twice as Cascade Collegiate Conference Player of the week, as well as finishing the year second in conference with a stroke average of 71.4. Mayson tied for 33rd individually at the NAIA Men’s Golf National Championship in May, and led Oregon Tech to a 23rd place finish.

Men’s golf head coach Jeff Corkhill said of the award, “Mayson is receiving a well-deserved award in being named to the third team by the Golf Coaches Association of America. Mayson had an outstanding season that deserves the recognition.”

Complete teams can be seen below.

PING NAIA All-America Teams

First Team

Cody Booska, Johnson & Wales, (FL)

Logan Carver, British Columbia

Tyron Davidowitz, Texas Wesleyan

Jack Faraci, South Carolina Beaufort

Mark David Johnson, Coastal Georgia

Carl Didrik Meen Fosaas, Keiser

Joao Magalhaes, Point

Ben Rebne, Dalton State

Eli Scott, Coastal Georgia

Ty Stites, Oklahoma City

Second Team

Ben Bailey, Keiser

Colby Blake, William Carey

Callum Blinkhorn, Lindsey Wilson

Peri’Don Castille, Oklahoma City

Alec Dutkowksi, Taylor

Andrew Harrison, British Columbia

Rowan Lester, Texas Wesleyan

Jack Madden, Oklahoma City

Victor Miron, Texas Wesleyan

Futa Yamagishi, Texas Wesleyan