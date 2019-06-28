More than 200 people showed up yesterday to voice their opinions at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission hearing for the Jordan Cove Pipeline Project at the Klamath County Fairground. The pipeline would extend about 229 miles from Malin through four Oregon counties, with the shipping terminal located in Coos Bay. The pipeline would transport Canadian and American natural gas to be shipped to buyers in Asia.

Supporters of the project are excited about the millions of dollars the company would pay Oregon counties in taxes, and the thousands of temporary jobs the construction project would create, meanwhile those opposing the project worry about the environmental impacts that the pipeline may cause. Jordan Cove maintains that 82% of landowners are on board with easements and that the company values community.