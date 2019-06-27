Jobs are on the Line with HB 2020

The legislation involves a cap-and-trade program. That means if a company pollutes a lot, that company will have to pay a lot or reduce its emissions.

Some find the bill to be complicated when trying to understand it however it basically states that the largest polluters in Oregon would have to pay for each ton of gas they produce. Right now that’s about 100 companies. Over time, more companies would have to pay as the maximum emissions allowed goes down.

Jobs are on the line and members of rural Oregon are standing up against this bill that threatens their jobs, families and community.

Many truck drivers rallied their way to the capitol creating quite the convoy of vehicles, totaling miles of concerned Oregonians.

The program would raise an estimated $550 million in its first year. The money would pay for a transition to cleaner energy.

If approved, the program would begin in 2021.

The bill has already passed the Oregon House and is now in the Senate. If it passes there, Governor Kate Brown has said she will sign it.

The rally on the Capitol Steps is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. We will keep you updated as this story unfolds.