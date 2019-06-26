With wildfires becoming more frequent and intense in the West, Pacific Power is adding new safety measures and system enhancements throughout the state to help protect the communities it serves, and to provide safe, reliable power. Starting this week, Pacific Power is launching a wildfire safety and preparedness education effort with new resources to help customers stay safe this wildfire season.

The following resources are available to help customers prepare and know what to do, should a wildfire become a threat in their area.

Awareness campaign

Beginning today, radio, print and social media ads will appear across Pacific Power service areas to help customers know what they can do to prepare for wildfire season and what Pacific Power is doing to be ready.

Wildfire information web page

Pacific Power’s updated, educational website (www.pacificpower.net/wildfiresafety) provides specific tips on how to prepare and stay safe this wildfire season, along with information about Public Safety Power Shutoffs that could take place in certain regions.