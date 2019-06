Are you a Combat Veteran? Klamath Falls, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1383, is hosting a District 5, Klamath and Lake Counties, Membership Drive for New Members or members who desire to reinstate their membership, July 4, 2018 from Noon to 2:00 pm at the Klamath Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, 515 Klamath Avenue. Applicants should be prepared to display their DD Form 214 as proof of eligibility for Membership.