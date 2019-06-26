Controversial environmental cap-and-trade legislation pushed by Oregon Democrats appears to be dead.

House Bill 2020 would put a limit on greenhouse gas emissions that can be produced in Oregon. Any entity that produced a number of emissions past a certain limit would have to pay for them.

The legislation passed through the Oregon House with Democrat backing. But when it hit the Senate, Republicans walked out of a vote on HB 2020 for a variety of reasons, saying the cap-and-trade bill was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

What was seen by a number of Democrats as a bill to help control climate change was perceived by many Republicans as a government overreach that would hurt rural Oregon businesses and industries, including the timber trade.

To prevent a quorum on the vote in the Senate, Republicans refused to enter the state’s capital. That decision forced Governor Kate Brown to do everything in her power to bring Republicans back to the table.

Many Republicans decided walking out of the Senate was the only way to stop the bill. As of right now, HB 2020 does not have the votes on the Senate floor. We will continue to keep you updated on this important matter as it unfolds.