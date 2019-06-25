1-day workshops on agricultural mapping with drones, July 16th & 17th at the Intermountain Research and Extension Center (IREC) in Tulelake, California.

Workshops will consist of two sessions (beginner and intermediate) for agricultural mapping. You can attend either or both, depending on your needs. The target audience includes growers, agronomists, crop consultants, students/researchers, and drone service providers who are interested in the data side of agriculture. These workshops will walk you through from start to finish of building your drone program for the growing season.

Registration here

Session 1: Intro to UAV Mapping

Drone hardware & sensors

Manual take off & landing

Mission planning for mapping with mobile apps

Best practices for data capture

Introduction to drone data processing

Session 2: Intermediate Drone Data Analytics For Plants

Multispectral cameras for UAVs

Best practices for mapping crops

Calculating vegetation indices

Data processing with Pix4D and other software options

Additional complimentary data tools for aerial crop scouting

This is the inaugural Scholar Farms workshop for drones in precision agriculture. It is built on extensive experience in the plant sciences, as well as the commercial drone industry. Don’t miss out!