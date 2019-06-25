A series of eight earthquakes hit Saturday morning off the Oregon coast, with the strongest registering as a 5.4 magnitude quake.The series of earthquakes was reported at magnitudes between 3.2 and 5.4. They were recorded more than 200 miles off the coast of Oregon. A magnitude 5 earthquake can cause considerable damage. The earthquakes were shallow, all reported to be about 6 miles deep. Shallow earthquakes generally cause broader damage. the alert level for the largest earthquake reported was listed as green, which indicates only moderate shaking near the epicenter and there is a low likelihood of damage.