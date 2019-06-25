Ascending Flow, a youth-mentoring organization which has been proven to reduce drug use and improve academic performance in Klamath, is under threat of closing unless they raise $10k quickly. That amount would help them last another year while they pursue grants.

There will be a fundraiser with Macklemore’s DJ (DJ Zone) and other local known artists from Klamath Falls on the set list. The biggest stars of the show, however, are the youth from Klamath Falls’ Ascending Flow who have put their heart into writing, recording, and finally performing their very own songs.

The show is on Saturday, June 29th at the Linkville Playhouse. 6pm to 11pm. Suggested entry donation of $10, but no one will be turned away at the door.