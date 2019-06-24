Lakeview, Ore. – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District is pleased to announce the selection of Todd Forbes as district manager and Melanie Mitchell as associate district manager. Todd has been acting district manager since April 2018; Melanie started May 28, 2019.

Forbes grew up in southwestern Oregon and received a wildlife degree from Oregon State University in the early 1990s. He began his federal career as a biologist with the U.S. Forest Service in central Oregon. After a decade, he transitioned to the BLM. Since then, Forbes has had the pleasure of working on several research projects addressing a variety of species, including Oregon spotted frogs, American martens, pygmy rabbits, bats and sage-grouse.

Forbes has also served as an assistant field manager and field manager for the Lakeview Field Office. He is very involved in his community and has served as a coach and scout leader for many years. He looks forward to continuing his service to the BLM and the local community.

Mitchell began her BLM career as a seasonal wildlife technician in Roseburg and has worked for the Forest Service and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). She worked as a soil conservation technician for NRCS and as a NEPA planner for the Forest Service. For several years she served as a Wild Horse and Burro Specialist in Wyoming and Nevada. More recently, Mitchell served as assistant field manager in Elko, Nev. She holds a bachelor of science in wildlife ecology and conservation with minors in biology and agricultural science from Northwest Missouri State University.