Come “Experience Klamath” at Third Thursday, Klamath Falls’ premier outdoor summer event! Join us and thousands of your neighbors for live music, art, food, and fun as we celebrate all the wonderful things to experience right here in our neck of the woods! From shopping, to dining, to outdoor recreation and even playing a piano in the park, Klamath Falls has exciting experiences for everyone!

Main Street will be transformed into an exciting street fair with vendors, food trucks, and plenty of your friends!

For live entertainment this month, Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine will be playing at the Sugarman’s Corner stage, and Lucky Aces will be playing at the 9th Street Plaza.